Home

POWERED BY

Services
Holy Apostles Church
800 Pippin Orchard Rd
Cranston, RI 02921
(401) 946-5587
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
10:00 AM
Holy Apostles Church
800 Pippin Orchard Rd.
Cranston, RI
View Map

Harry F. DiZoglio

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Harry F. DiZoglio Obituary
DiZOGLIO, HARRY F.
84, of Hopkins Ave., Johnston, passed away Sunday, February 16, 2020 at West Shore Health Center in Warwick. Born in Providence, he was the beloved son of the late Harry and Concetta (Martone) DiZoglio.
Harry was a Civil Engineer in the construction industry for many years and served in the RI Army National Guard. He graduated from Classical High School, attended Brown University and received his BS degree from WPI.
Harry was the devoted father of Kim L. Walker of Warwick and Darrell Z. DiZoglio of Carrollton, TX; loving grandfather of Mr. Jordan K. Walker; dear brother of Angela Ragosta and her late husband Michele of Scituate, Dr. Joseph D. DiZoglio and his wife Dr. Beata DiZoglio of East Greenwich and Gregory J, DiZoglio and his wife Robin of Cranston; and loving companion of Lucille J. Waidalowski of Narragansett.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday, February 22nd at 10 a.m. in Holy Apostles Church, 800 Pippin Orchard Rd., Cranston. Burial will be private and visiting hours are respectfully omitted.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Trudeau Center, 3445 Post Rd., Warwick, RI 02886.
Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Harry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -