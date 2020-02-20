|
DiZOGLIO, HARRY F.
84, of Hopkins Ave., Johnston, passed away Sunday, February 16, 2020 at West Shore Health Center in Warwick. Born in Providence, he was the beloved son of the late Harry and Concetta (Martone) DiZoglio.
Harry was a Civil Engineer in the construction industry for many years and served in the RI Army National Guard. He graduated from Classical High School, attended Brown University and received his BS degree from WPI.
Harry was the devoted father of Kim L. Walker of Warwick and Darrell Z. DiZoglio of Carrollton, TX; loving grandfather of Mr. Jordan K. Walker; dear brother of Angela Ragosta and her late husband Michele of Scituate, Dr. Joseph D. DiZoglio and his wife Dr. Beata DiZoglio of East Greenwich and Gregory J, DiZoglio and his wife Robin of Cranston; and loving companion of Lucille J. Waidalowski of Narragansett.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday, February 22nd at 10 a.m. in Holy Apostles Church, 800 Pippin Orchard Rd., Cranston. Burial will be private and visiting hours are respectfully omitted.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Trudeau Center, 3445 Post Rd., Warwick, RI 02886.
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 20, 2020