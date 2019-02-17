|
|
FAIRHURST, Harry
89, of Cumberland, formerly of Lincoln, passed away Monday, February 11, 2019 at home. Husband of the late Therese V. (Vaillancourt) Fairhurst. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to Harry's Life Celebration to be held TODAY, Saturday, February 16, 2019 at 10 AM in the J. J. Duffy Funeral Home, 757 Mendon Road, Rt. 122, Cumberland. A prayer service will be held at 11 AM. Burial with Military Honors will follow in the Resurrection Cemetery, Cumberland. FOR COMPLETE OBITUARY VISIT: jjduffyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 17, 2019