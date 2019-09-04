|
Sioras, Harry G.
92, passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 1, 2019 surrounded by his family at the Philip Hulitar Inpatient Center, Providence. He was the beloved husband of Irene C. (Ketinos) Sioras for sixty-two years. Born in Pera Melana, Arcadia, Greece, he was the son of the late George and Eleni (Anaziris) Sioras.
Mr. Sioras traveled the world while serving in the Greek Army and the Greek Merchant Marines. He migrated to the United States in 1956 where he settled in Pawtucket to raise his family. Harry was the proprietor of the former Jiffy Chef in North Attleboro, MA, former Jiffy's in Central Falls and the former Harry's Beef Hearth in Norton, MA before retiring in 1995. Mr. Sioras was a quiet and gentle man who always had a positive outlook on life and a strong love for his family and faith. He enjoyed cooking, gardening, the Boston Red Sox and his dog Popcorn. Harry was loved by many and will be greatly missed by all.
Besides his wife, he is survived by two children, Elaine Sioras and her companion, Donald Dessert, of Pawtucket and George H. Sioras of Derry, New Hampshire; two sisters, Matina Lysikatos of Greece and Alliki Dernikos of Melbourne Australia; two sisters-in-law, Maria Sioras of Greece and Shirley Sukatos of Pawtucket; one brother-in-law, George Ketinos of Pawtucket and many nieces, nephews and cousins in the United States, Greece, Australia and Ireland. He was the brother of the late James and Nick, brother-in-law of the late Spyros, James and Georgia and uncle of the late Gregory Sukatos, George Sioras and George Nikoloudakis.
VISITATION will held on Thursday beginning at 9 a.m. from WILLIAM W. TRIPP Funeral Home, 1008 Newport Ave., Pawtucket, followed by a Service at 10:30 a.m. in the Assumption of the Virgin Mary Greek Orthodox Church, 97 Walcott St., Pawtucket. Interment will follow in Walnut Hill Cemetery, Pawtucket. Memorial contributions to the Assumption of the Virgin Mary Greek Orthodox Church would be appreciated. TRIPPFUNERALHOME.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Sept. 4, 2019