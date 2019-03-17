Home

Wilbur-Romano Funeral Home
615 Main Street
Warren, RI 02885
(401) 245-6818
Harry Glaser
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 17, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Susan's home
Rumford, RI
View Map
Glaser, Harry
Harry Glaser, 75, of Providence RI, died peacefully Friday surrounded by family after a short illness.
Harry was a very giving, intelligent, funny, sweet man. He was a retired executive of an industrial film business, a professor of film and literature, photographer, art collector, music lover and avid bridge player.
Harry loved his family more than anything. He is survived by his life partner Susan MacDonald, his son John Glaser of Chattanooga TN, his sister Idell Stein and her husband Steve of Mashpee MA, step-children Sarah and John MacDonald, his sister-in-law Harriet Glaser, his 5 grandchildren, and many loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He was predeceased by his brother Mickey.
The family will receive visitors at Susan's home in Rumford on Sunday, March 17 from 3 to 8 PM.
Harry will be memorialized at a service sometime this summer.
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 17, 2019
