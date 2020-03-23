|
Hatch, Harry J
On Tuesday, March 17, 2020, Harry J. Hatch, loving husband and father of two, passed away at the age of 85.
Harry was born on April 24, 1934 in Northampton, Massachusetts to Horace and Ethel Hatch and grew up in Easthampton. After a hitch in the Army, he became a teacher, met Ruthie, the love of his life, and moved to Providence, Rhode Island. He taught for three decades at Cranston High School West. Selflessly dedicated to his family, he was an active member of the East Greenwich Yacht Club, Warwick Heights Tennis Club, Warwick Figure Skating Club, and the Giovanni XXIII Youth Soccer Club. After five years at Marshall Contractors in East Providence, Harry and Ruthie moved to the warmer climate of Naples, Florida. He was a Literacy Volunteer there for 17 years.
Harry is survived by his wife Ruthie, daughter Rebecca and son-in-law Ken Purnell, two grandchildren, Lucas and Claire, son Peter, sister Margie and brother Ritchie.
For online condolences and to read the full obituary, please visit www.fullernaples.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 23, 2020