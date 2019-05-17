|
|
HUNT, HARRY L.
91, passed away peacefully Tuesday, May 14, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of 69 years to Beverly E. (Treuer) Hunt; son of late Fred A. and Elizabeth (Beardsley) Hunt; father of Kathleen Sue Hunt, Eileen Sue Hunt and Maureen Sue Neira, 6 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and one great, great-grandson, and many nieces and nephews. Visiting Hours will be held on Sunday, May 19, 2019 from 3-5 pm in Avery-Storti Funeral Home, 88 Columbia St, Wakefield. Burial with military honors will be held on Monday, May 20, 2019 at 11:30am in RI Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Exeter. For full obituary, averystortifuneralhome.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on May 17, 2019