Avery-Storti Funeral Home - Wakefield
88 Columbia Street
Wakefield, RI 02879
(401) 783-7271
Visitation
Sunday, May 19, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Avery-Storti Funeral Home - Wakefield
88 Columbia Street
Wakefield, RI 02879
Burial
Monday, May 20, 2019
11:30 AM
RI Veterans Memorial Cemetery
Exeter, RI
Harry L. Hunt Obituary
HUNT, HARRY L.
91, passed away peacefully Tuesday, May 14, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of 69 years to Beverly E. (Treuer) Hunt; son of late Fred A. and Elizabeth (Beardsley) Hunt; father of Kathleen Sue Hunt, Eileen Sue Hunt and Maureen Sue Neira, 6 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and one great, great-grandson, and many nieces and nephews. Visiting Hours will be held on Sunday, May 19, 2019 from 3-5 pm in Avery-Storti Funeral Home, 88 Columbia St, Wakefield. Burial with military honors will be held on Monday, May 20, 2019 at 11:30am in RI Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Exeter. For full obituary, averystortifuneralhome.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on May 17, 2019
