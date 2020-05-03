Home

Visitation
Wednesday, May 6, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:30 PM
Acotes Hill Cemetery
Chepachet, RI
Memorial service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Harry L. Simonsen Obituary
SIMONSEN, HARRY L.
Beloved husband of Katherine Simonsen passed away on April 26, 2020. Harry graduated from the University of Illinois and earned a Master of Business Administration from the University of Connecticut. In his career as a software developer, he was known for his expertise in designing efficient, reliable financial systems. He was responsible for the development of several legacy systems in pension accounting at Hewitt Associates of Illinois and financial market accounting at George Weiss Associates of Hartford, CT.
Harry felt everyday was a gift and often gave his time to interests he enjoyed. He was a motorcycle rider instructor, volunteer EMT, NRA instructor, member of Wallum Lake Rod and Gun club and active member of the Buddhist Faith Fellowship of Connecticut. Family was important to him and he was most proud of his daughter, Christine Bonin, his son-in-law, Michael Bonin, and his grandsons, Quint and Brody Bonin of Chepachet, RI.
There will be a family memorial service on May 6th followed by limited access visiting hours 11:00 – 12:30 and burial at Acotes Hill Cemetery, Chepachet, RI. In his memory, donations to the Wounded Veterans, the Red Cross or ASPCA charities are appreciated.
For Online Condolences visit, TuckerQuinnFuneralChapel.com
Published in The Providence Journal on May 3, 2020
