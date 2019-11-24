|
STRICKLAND, HARRY L. JR.
79, Rehoboth, MA, died peacefully on November 16, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. He was the beloved husband of Carolyn (Harris) Strickland.
His funeral service will be held on Tuesday November 26, 2019 in the W. RAYMOND WATSON FUNERAL HOME, 350 Willett Avenue, Riverside at 10 a.m. Burial with Military Honors will follow in the Rhode Island Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 301 South County Trail, Exeter. Calling hours are Monday 4-7 p.m. For full obituary and online condolences please visit wrwatsonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Nov. 24, 2019