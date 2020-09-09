CRUMP, HARRY M.
Harry M. Crump passed away peacefully on September 4, 2020. Born in Framingham Massachusetts, Harry was the son of Antoinette and Harry Crump and the older brother of J. Ronald Crump. He is survived by his beloved wife Andrea Papitto Crump and daughter Heather Bell, her husband Brian and their children Chloe and Harrison Bell.
Harry was a graduate of Boston College where he excelled in football and was recognized as Catholic All American. Harry later went on to play for the Boston Patriots, now known as the New England Patriots. After is football career Harry continued to enjoy sports, golf and tennis especially.
Harry enjoyed membership at Quidnessett Country Club, The Dunes Club, Carnegie Abbey Club, Indian Creek Country Club, and The Surf Club.
Harry's professional career included many achievements most notably as president of American Flexible Conduit Company. He also served on the boards of Roger Williams University, Special Olympics, The Surf Club and Indian Creek Country Club both in Miami Florida.
All arrangements are private. In lieu of flowers please donate to The Alzheimer's Association
in Harry's name.