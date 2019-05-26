Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Harry Madden
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harry "Jon" Madden

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Harry "Jon" Madden Obituary
Madden, Harry "Jon"
MADDEN, Harry "Jon", 80, passed away May 18 after a long, courageous battle with COPD. He leaves behind three children and six grand children.
He was a proud member of the U.S. Army. Before his retirement he was employed by Kaufman Sales in finance. Jon will be most remembered as being patient, generous, funny, and always ready to dispense good advise. In lieu of services, the family will gather privately, per his wishes.
Published in The Providence Journal on May 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.