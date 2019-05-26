|
Madden, Harry "Jon"
MADDEN, Harry "Jon", 80, passed away May 18 after a long, courageous battle with COPD. He leaves behind three children and six grand children.
He was a proud member of the U.S. Army. Before his retirement he was employed by Kaufman Sales in finance. Jon will be most remembered as being patient, generous, funny, and always ready to dispense good advise. In lieu of services, the family will gather privately, per his wishes.
Published in The Providence Journal on May 26, 2019