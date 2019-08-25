Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Harry Peskin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harry Peskin


1942 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Harry Peskin Obituary
Peskin, Harry
Harry Peskin, 77, of Boca Raton, FL. died peacefully after a brief illness on August 22.
He was the son of the late Milton and Dorothy (Polofsky) Peskin.
A former resident of Cranston and Johnston, he attended CHSE. He was a hospital corpsman in the Navy and a sales representative.
He is survived by his brother, James and sisters-in-laws Irene and Marcia of Boca Raton and a nephew, Michael of Oklahoma. He was a brother of the late Melvyn Peskin
Donations in his memory may be made to Hospice by the Sea of Boca Raton
Published in The Providence Journal on Aug. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Harry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.