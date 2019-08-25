|
|
Peskin, Harry
Harry Peskin, 77, of Boca Raton, FL. died peacefully after a brief illness on August 22.
He was the son of the late Milton and Dorothy (Polofsky) Peskin.
A former resident of Cranston and Johnston, he attended CHSE. He was a hospital corpsman in the Navy and a sales representative.
He is survived by his brother, James and sisters-in-laws Irene and Marcia of Boca Raton and a nephew, Michael of Oklahoma. He was a brother of the late Melvyn Peskin
Donations in his memory may be made to Hospice by the Sea of Boca Raton
Published in The Providence Journal on Aug. 25, 2019