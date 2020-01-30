|
GREENWOOD, HARRY WILLIAM
died on January 28, 2020. He was born in Newton, Massachusetts to Laura (Smith) and Harry Greenwood on June 13, 1924. He was the loving husband of Sara J. (Shope) for over 68 years.
Harry was a graduate of Newton High School where he excelled in football and track and field events. He was the Massachusetts State Champion in the high hurdles. Shortly after graduation, he enlisted in the United States Army Air Corps and completed his pilot training as World War II ended. Upon discharge from his service, he returned to Massachusetts where he worked to support his mother and begin his college education as a night student. He graduated Cum Laude from Northeastern University with a business degree.
Harry was employed in the insurance industry for American Mutual Insurance and later became the Northeast Regional Manager for Blue Shield Massachusetts.
He was predeceased by his brother Robert Greenwood and his sister Betty (Greenwood) Jenneman. He was the loving father of Sara G. Hogan (Randall) of Wellington, Florida and David K. Greenwood (Barbara Hamilton) of North Kingstown. He was the proud grandfather of Emily (Hogan) Bohline (Jon) and Kelly Hogan.
Relatives & friends are invited and may call on Sunday, February 2, 2020 from 12:00 to 1:00 pm with a service to follow in THE CRANSTON-MURPHY FUNERAL HOME of WICKFORD, 140 West Main St., Wickford Village, North Kingstown. Burial in Newton Cemetery will be private.
Published in The Providence Journal on Jan. 30, 2020