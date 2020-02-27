Home

Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home
2435 Warwick Ave
Warwick, RI 02889
(401) 738-1977
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home
2435 Warwick Ave
Warwick, RI 02889
Service
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
4:00 PM
Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home
2435 Warwick Ave
Warwick, RI 02889
Harvey B. Davies Obituary
DAVIES, HARVEY B.
78, passed away Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at home. He was the beloved husband of Sandra A. (Cox) Davies and a son of the late Alfred and Doris (Smith) Davies. He was owner of Davies Service Center on West Shore Road for over 50 years. He was a member of the RI Air National Guard, William Shields American Legion Post #43, Shriners, Scottish Rite, Harmony Lodge, Tri City Elks #14, Pawtuxet Athletic Club, Warwick Sportsman Club, and the British Car Club. In addition to his wife he is survived by 1 son Gary Davies, 2 daughters, Debra Robillard and Kristine Kay; 1 brother, Stanley Davies; 7 grandchildren, Liz, Samantha, Taylor, Ian, Ashley, Emily, and Matthew. He was the brother of the late Barbara Franzen, and Norman Davies. A visitation will be held Saturday February 29, 2020 from 2-4 pm with a service to follow at 4 pm in the Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Chapel, 2435 Warwick Avenue, Warwick. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Hope Hospice Palliative Care of RI, 1085 North Main Street, Providence, RI 02904, will be appreciated. Information and condolences, visit theQuinnFuneralHome.Com
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 27, 2020
