Harvey Eugene Goulet Jr.
1941 - 2020
Goulet Jr., Harvey Eugene
Joined his wife (of 56 years) in eternal life on September 10th, two days after her passing. Even death could not keep them apart. He was the son of the late Harvey and Anna (Bociek) Goulet Sr., father of Mary Ann Goulet and Michelle Goulet-Wood (James Wood), and the proud Jaju of his beloved grandchildren Jimmy, Mikayla, and Victoria. He leaves behind his sister-in-laws Terry Goulet and Patricia Barry, and many nieces and nephews. He was the brother of the late Donald Goulet, and the brother-in-law of the late Ann (Barry) Mumme. In 1961 Harvey began his career at American Insulated Wire Corp where he would go on to meet his wife. He worked there for 40 years and retired in 2001 as the Vice President of Administration. He went on to serve as the Director of Administration for the City of Pawtucket under the late Mayor James Doyle from 2002 to 2011. Harvey proudly served his community as a State Representative for District 75 from 1982 to 1992. He was also a member of the Knights of Columbus, the Society of Jacques Cartier, the 5th District Democratic Committee, the State Democratic Committee, a Commissioner on the Pawtucket Housing Authority board and many others. Harvey was born and raised in Pawtucket where he has made a lifetime impression on those who were privileged to know and work with him. A true community leader with the highest moral character he coached both CYO basketball and Little League baseball for over 25 years. He was proud to be called "coach".
Mr. and Mrs. Goulet's Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, September 16th at 11am in St. Mary Church, Pine St., Pawtucket. Burial will be private. Calling hours will be held Tuesday, September 15th from 4:00 - 7:00pm at Keefe Funeral Home, Five Higginson Ave., Lincoln. In lieu of flowers please send donations in their memory to St. Mary's Church or Meeting Street School. www.thekeefefuneralhome.com

Published in The Providence Journal on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
15
Calling hours
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Keefe Funeral Home
SEP
16
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Mary Church
