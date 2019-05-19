Home

O'NEILL FUNERAL HOME - CUMBERLAND
3102 Mendon Rd.
Cumberland, RI 02864
(401) 658-1155
Harvey Gauthier
Visitation
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
O'NEILL FUNERAL HOME - CUMBERLAND
3102 Mendon Rd.
Cumberland, RI 02864
Funeral
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
9:00 AM
O'NEILL FUNERAL HOME - CUMBERLAND
3102 Mendon Rd.
Cumberland, RI 02864
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
10:00 AM
Saint Aidan Church
Diamond Hill Road
Cumberland, RI
Harvey Gauthier
Harvey H. Gauthier

Harvey H. Gauthier Obituary
GAUTHIER, HARVEY H.
81, of Cumberland, passed away surrounded by his loving family, Friday, May 17, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Doris (Deschenes) Gauthier. They were happily married for 59 years. Born in Fall River, MA, he was the son of the late Honorius and Loretta (Morrissette) Gauthier. Harvey was president and owner of D. M. Lonergan Paint & Wallpaper Inc. of Warwick, RI for 40 years. Besides his wife, he is survived by his children, Lisa King, Michele Howie and husband Kevin, and Steven Gauthier; his grandchildren, Daniel and Aliena King, Austin and Sierra Howie, and Ryan and Nicole Gauthier. He also leaves his sisters, Claudette, Simone Gothberg and Suzette Morin. He was the grandfather of the late Derek King. The funeral will be held Wednesday at 9AM from the O'Neill Funeral Home, 3102 Mendon Road, Cumberland, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10AM in Saint Aidan Church, Diamond Hill Road, Cumberland. Burial will be in Resurrection Cemetery, Cumberland. Relatives and friends are invited. Visiting hours Tuesday from 4-7PM in the O'Neill Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations to Hope Alzheimer's Center, 25 Brayton Avenue, Cranston, RI, 02920, in memory of Harvey, would be appreciated. www.oneillfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Providence Journal on May 19, 2019
