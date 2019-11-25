Home

Sugarman Sinai Memorial Chapel
458 Hope Street
Providence, RI 02906
(401) 331-8094
Memorial service
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Temple Habonim
165 New Meadow Rd
Barrington, RI
Celebration of Life
Following Services
Temple Habonim
165 New Meadow Rd
Barrington, RI
LAPIDES, HARVEY,
age 92, of Barrington Rhode Island, a World War II Navy Veteran, peacefully passed away on Saturday November 23, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Eleanor (Lasky) Lapides; they were married for 64 years. Born in New Haven, CT, he was a son of the late Ira and Helen (Muffs) Lapides.
Harvey, a lover of family, friends and sports (tennis, baseball, football and basketball) graduated from Brown University in 1950. Harvey, the co-founder of Harvey Ltd, the premier men's haberdashery in Providence for over 50 years is one of the places he built long term meaningful relationships. His gentle and kind demeanor made a positive impact on everyone he met.
He was the loving father of Robert Lapides and his wife Jacqueline, Jane Braley and her husband Fred, and Marjorie Levin and her husband Steven; and the devoted grandfather of Matthew and Lauren Braley, John and James Lapides, and Benjamin and Rachel Levin; and the cherished brother of Martin, Theodore, James Lapides and the late Philip Lapides. He also leaves many beloved extended family members.
Memorial services will be held Tuesday November 26, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Temple Habonim, 165 New Meadow Rd, Barrington, RI 02806 or www.templehabonim.org. Immediately following the service please join us at the Temple for a celebration of Harvey's life. A private family burial will take place at a future date at the Forest Chapel Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to the either The Foundation for Peripheral Neuropathy, 485 Half Day Road, Suite 350, Buffalo Grove, IL 60089 or www.foundationforpn.org/online-donations or the , PO Box 417005 Boston, MA 02241-7005 or . Shiva will be held at his late residence, Tuesday November 26, 2019 from 7:00 – 9:00 PM and Wednesday the 27th from 2:00 – 4:00 PM. For additional information and condolences, www.sugarmansinai.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Nov. 25, 2019
