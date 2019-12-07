|
|
WALLACE, HAZEL C.
98, formerly of Magnolia Street, Cranston passed away on December 3, 2019. She was the wife of the late William Wallace.
Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late Henry and Annie D. (Hoxie) Wood.
Hazel worked for Hope Valley Dying for over 40 years before retiring. She was also a member of the St. Mark's Lutheran Church in Woonsocket and the Grand Chapter of RI Order of the Eastern Star.
She was the mother of George Wallace and his wife Eileen Cullen and his daughter, Christine Wallace Goldstein and her husband Robert and grandmother of the late Kimberly Wallace. She was also the sister of the late Raymond and Henry Wood, Jr. and Barbara Lander.
Her funeral and visitation will be held Monday at 9:30 AM in the ROMANO FUNERAL HOME, 627 Union Avenue, Providence followed by a service in the funeral home at 11:00 AM. Burial to follow in Greenwood Cemetery, Coventry. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Hazel's memory to Friendly Nursing Home, Attn: Activities, 303 Rhodes Avenue, Woonsocket, RI 02895.
Published in The Providence Journal on Dec. 7, 2019