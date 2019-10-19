|
Foster-Doesschate, Hazel Mary (McHugh)
86, of Warwick, died at home on Wednesday, October 16, 2019. Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Frances (Ellinwood) McHugh. She was the loving wife of the late Walter Doesschate, Jr. and mother of the late Robert J. Foster.
Hazel worked as a supervisor for New England Telephone Co. for over forty years until her retirement. She was active for many years in services to the handicapped; serving on the Board of Directors of PARI, the Warwick Commission of the Handicapped, and the Mayor's Advisory Commission.
She is survived by her beloved son John P. Foster and three grandchildren, Jason Foster, Jeffrey Foster and Paula Foster.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Catherine of Siena Church, 3250 Post Rd, Warwick at 10:30AM on Monday, October 21, 2019. Relatives and friends are invited and may call at THE URQUHART-MURPHY FUNERAL HOME, 800 Greenwich Ave, Warwick, on Monday morning from 8-10AM.
In lieu of flowers, gifts in her memory to the J. Arthur Trudeau Memorial Center will be appreciated.
