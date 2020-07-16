1/1
Heather (Sieburth) Crumbaker
1952 - 2020
Heather Crumbaker, lover of animals, arts and crafts, and dark beer, passed away unexpectedly in her home in Vancouver, Washington surrounded by her beautiful birds and lifelong collections. Born Heather Lynn Sieburth in Minneapolis, Minnesota on May 13, 1952, she moved with her family to Blacksburg, Virginia at the age of 2 and then to Kingston, Rhode Island in 1960. In the late 1960s at South Kingstown High School, Heather found her passion for anti-war protests and women's rights: winning a sex discrimination lawsuit against a local ice cream chain. She graduated from the University of Rhode Island in 1974 with a degree in Natural Resources and substantial computer programming skills. She moved to Oregon in 1979, and settled in Vancouver, Washington where she changed her name to Crumbaker. She pursued careers as a licensed chiropractor and as a legal assistant. Heather is survived by her four siblings: Scott Sieburth (Flourtown, PA), Peggy Sieburth (Winter Haven, FL), Leslie Sieburth (Mill Creek City, UT) and Clark Sieburth (Kingston, RI). In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Animal Rescue Rhode Island.

Published in The Providence Journal on Jul. 16, 2020.
