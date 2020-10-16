To Kathy Steven Melissa and Lolita I have so many memories of your dad and Kathy your husband I couldn't begin to tell them he was very funny and very Stern and because of his sternness he had three wonderful children who I'm sure he couldn't have been prouder of I have memories of a baseball glove I have memories of a baton I have memories of a trip to the Philippines these are all memories I will hold very dear to me and I will never forget. there are tears in my eyes for the loss that many will feel who knew him I know I will never forget him

Dale Ruggieri Feldon

Friend