LIPA, HECTOR E.
81, died Tuesday at home. He was for 54 years the beloved husband Kathleen M. (Rodrigues) Lipa. Father of Stephen Lipa (wife Elizabeth), Melissa Lipa (husband Timothy Vesey) and Lolita Roberts (husband Scott). "Lolo" of ten grandchildren: Lauren, Grace, Stephen Jr., Addison, Sierra, Adam, Aidan, Austin, Luke, and Lindsay. Brother of Lolita Cordova and the late Nester and Nonito Lipa, Jr.
Born in the Philippines, a son of the late Nonito and Angela (Espanola) Lipa, graduate of the University of St. Augustine in the Philippines with an Accounting degree. He enlisted in the United States Navy in 1961 and met his beloved Kathy while he was stationed in Newport, RI. He is a veteran of the Vietnam War. In 1975, he graduated from Johnson and Wales University where he became a Culinary Arts instructor for 32 years until his retirement in 2007. He was awarded the Les Amis D'Escoffier Society Award in 2005, the highest honor a culinary educator can receive. His students can be found as chefs in restaurants all around the world. One of his most famous students was Emeril LaGasse.
He was known for his hospitality. He enjoyed dancing and traveling. A devout catholic, he was a communicant of SS. John & Paul parish, Coventry where he lived since 1979. Family was very important to him; he truly loved being a father and grandfather.
Calling hours at Carpenter-Jenks Funeral Home, 659 East Greenwich Ave., West Warwick Sunday 5-7 PM. Mass of Christian burial at SS. John & Paul Church, 341 South Main St., Coventry Monday at 10:30. Everyone attending is invited to go directly to church. Facial coverings and social distancing required at the funeral home and church.
After cremation, inurnment in RI Veterans Cemetery will be private. Donations in his memory may be made to: Alzheimer's Association
RI, 245 Waterman St., Ste. 306, Providence, RI 02906 (www.alz.org
) or Saints John and Paul Parish (stsjohnpaulri.com
). Complete obituary and condolences at carpenterjenks.com
