PECK, HELEN B. (LOGAN)
101, of Cranston, passed away Thursday, August 27, 2020 at Cedar Crest Nursing Center in Cranston. She was the beloved wife of the late Leo A. Peck. Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late Walter and Helena (O'Leary) Logan.
Helen worked at Coro Jewelry Company in Providence for over 30 years before retiring. She was a communicant and involved in numerous activities at the former St. Ann Church in Cranston for over 65 years. She enjoyed traveling to the casinos where she enjoyed her favorite beverage, a 7 and 7. Helen also enjoyed bingo, ceramics, deep sea fishing and McShawn's Pub in Cranston.
Helen was the devoted mother of Arthur C. Peck and Barbara L. Onken, both of Cranston; cherished grandmother of Yvonne Peck, Yvette Peck, Natalee Peck and the late Lori Peck; loving great-grandmother of three; and dear sister of the late Beatrice "Bebe" Mello.
Her Mass of Christian Burial to which relatives and friends are invited, will be held on Tuesday, September 1st at 10 a.m. in St. Mark's Church, 15 Garden Court, Cranston (Social distancing and masks required). Burial at RI Veterans Memorial Cemetery will be private and visiting hours and flowers are respectfully omitted.
Visit NardolilloFH.com
for online condolences.