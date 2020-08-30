1/1
Helen B. (Logan) Peck
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Helen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
PECK, HELEN B. (LOGAN)
101, of Cranston, passed away Thursday, August 27, 2020 at Cedar Crest Nursing Center in Cranston. She was the beloved wife of the late Leo A. Peck. Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late Walter and Helena (O'Leary) Logan.
Helen worked at Coro Jewelry Company in Providence for over 30 years before retiring. She was a communicant and involved in numerous activities at the former St. Ann Church in Cranston for over 65 years. She enjoyed traveling to the casinos where she enjoyed her favorite beverage, a 7 and 7. Helen also enjoyed bingo, ceramics, deep sea fishing and McShawn's Pub in Cranston.
Helen was the devoted mother of Arthur C. Peck and Barbara L. Onken, both of Cranston; cherished grandmother of Yvonne Peck, Yvette Peck, Natalee Peck and the late Lori Peck; loving great-grandmother of three; and dear sister of the late Beatrice "Bebe" Mello.
Her Mass of Christian Burial to which relatives and friends are invited, will be held on Tuesday, September 1st at 10 a.m. in St. Mark's Church, 15 Garden Court, Cranston (Social distancing and masks required). Burial at RI Veterans Memorial Cemetery will be private and visiting hours and flowers are respectfully omitted.
Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Providence Journal on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
1
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Mark's Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
(401) 942-1220
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved