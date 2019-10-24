|
GINSBERG, HELEN C.,
88, passed away Tuesday, October 22, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late Harris Ginsberg; they were married for 48 years. Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late Samuel and Anne (Cohen) Margolies.
She is survived by her children Dr. Lawrence Ginsberg and his wife Susan and Brenda Kluk and her husband Paul; grandchildren Melissa Raymond, Sarah Balaban, Samantha Kluk-Orbach, Gregory Kluk, and Ryan Kluk; and great-granddaughter Hazel Raymond.
Funeral services will be held TODAY, Thursday, October 24th at 10:00 AM at Temple Habonim, 165 New Meadow Rd, Barrington, RI 02806 with burial following in Sons of Israel and David Cemetery, Providence. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to Hope Health, 1085 N Main St, Providence, RI 02904 or St. Elizabeth Home, 1 St Elizabeth Way, East Greenwich, RI 02818. Shiva will be held at the home of Lawrence and Susan Ginsberg, Thursday 2-4 PM & 7-9 PM. For information and condolences, www.sugarmansinai.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Oct. 24, 2019