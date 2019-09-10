|
|
|
CALISE, HELEN (RUSCITO)
92, of Cranston, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family on Friday, September 6, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late Vincent B. Calise. Born in Providence, she was a daughter of the late Andrew and Jennie (Ianuzzi) Ruscito. Helen was the assistant to the jewelry designer at the former Tacoa Jewelry Company of Cranston for over ten years. She was a kind and selfless person and especially loved spending time with her family.
Helen is survived by her children, Jo Ann Mara and her husband Thomas of Naples, FL and Paul V. Calise and his wife Joanne Musial-Calise of Pittsburgh, PA. She was the cherished grandmother of Laura E. Neimeyer and her husband Carl of Annapolis, MD, Cristina H. O'Brien and her husband Eric of Pittsburgh, Kendra H. Mara of Butler, PA. and the great-grandmother of James, Emilina, Vincent, and Dominic Neimeyer, and Carson O'Brien. She was the sister of Gloria Minicucci and her husband David of West Warwick, Dolores White and her late husband John of East Greenwich, preceeded in death by brothers Angelo, Joseph, Anthony, Domenic, Vincent "Jimmy", Carmino, and John Ruscito, and sister Grace Martinelli. Helen also leaves Janet Thibault and her late husband Ray who were like a second daughter and son to her, Nicole Harencak and Dana Harencak-Heinhold who referred to Helen as Grandma, and Alda Criscione who was her lifelong friend. The family would like to acknowledge Nurse Jackie, CNA Karen and all the staff at Beacon Hospice for their exceptional, dedicated and loving care shown towards Helen during her time under hospice.
Funeral from the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory, 1278 Park Avenue, Cranston on Wednesday at 9:00 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. in St. Mary Church 1525, Cranston Street, Cranston. Burial will be in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. VISITING HOURS Tuesday 4-8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Big Brothers Big Sisters of RI, 1540 Pontiac Avenue, Suite 2, Cranston, RI 02920, or Amedisys Foundation, Beacon Hospice,1 Catamore Blvd., East Providence, RI 02914. Visit Nardolillofh.com for online condolences. Visit Nardolillofh.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on Sept. 10, 2019