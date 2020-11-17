CARR, Helen (Bruno)
age 96, passed away peacefully at her home in Warren Wednesday, November 11, 2020 with her family at her side. She was the wife of the late Charles H. Carr and the late Michael A. Rucci, both of Bristol.
Born in Providence, a daughter of the late Anthony J. and Marie J. (Brollini) Bruno she was a resident of Bristol most of her life and of Warren for the past 20 years.
A Registered Nurse, she was the first nurse hired by the RI Veterans Home in Bristol and later became the Head Nurse there. A member of the RI State Nurses Association and the RI Hospital Nurses Association, she also belonged to the Middlebrook Country Club and the Barrington Women's Club. An avid reader and traveler, she also enjoyed playing golf, Bridge and Mahjong.
She is survived by two grandsons, Todd Caito and his wife Stacey of GA and Scott Caito of CA; one step daughter, Mary Ellen Costa of Bristol; two step grandsons, Craig and Justin Costa, both of Bristol; and five great-grandchildren, Kimberly, Madison, Andrew and Jack Caito of GA and Lanie Caito of CA. She was the mother of the late Paula M. Caito and sister of the late Dorothy Rupp and Fred P. Bruno.
Her arrangements are in the care of the Wilbur-Romano Funeral Home and will be held at a later date. Contributions may be made in her honor to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
Contributions may be made in her honor to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital