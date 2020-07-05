1/1
Helen Corino-Coen
Corino-Coen, Helen
Helen Corino-Coen of Providence died on June 29, 2020, at the age of 74. Helen was preceded in death by her husband and soul mate, Sean. She is survived by four children: Frank, Sean, and Kelly Coen and Lisa Coen Byrnes, four grandchildren: Elizabeth, Chelsea, Markita and Dyllon, and two sisters: Joanne Coen and Mary Corino. Helen was predeceased by her parents, Frank and Josephine Corino, and her brother, Mark.
Helen's main passions included education and painting. A self-made woman, Helen achieved her B.A. through night school classes while working as an insurance executive. She later earned her MBA and was close to completion of her Ph.D. in Business Administration. Her artwork had been displayed in several local art shows. Helen also expressed her energy and creativity through singing, dancing, and flower arranging.
In keeping with her great respect for education, Helen has donated her body to Brown University's Anatomical Gift Program. A private memorial will be held at a later date. Memorial gifts may be made to the Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance (ocrahope.org), the Rhode Island SPCA (rispca.com), or HopeHealth Hospice (hopehealthco.org).

Published in The Providence Journal on Jul. 5, 2020.
