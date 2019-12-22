|
Dickinson, Helen
Helen (Duca) Dickinson of Plymouth formerly of Middleboro, Lakeville and Providence, R.I. passed away peacefully at the age of 103. She was the beloved wife of the late George Dickinson and loving mother of Rosemary Cousins of Plymouth. Cherished grandmother of Stephanie Hatton and her husband Steve, Suzanne Rossi and her husband Mark and Stephen Cousins and his wife Sandrine. Great grandmother of Kyle, Christopher, Troy, Victoria, Dominic, Matthew and Tyler.
Born in Providence, R.I. on September 3, 1916 daughter of the late Liberato and Rosa (Maddalena) Duca she was educated in Rhode Island and attended Beautician School and became a Hair Stylist where she owned and operated a salon and gift shop out of her home in Providence for many years. She loved sewing, knitting, baking, playing the piano. She spent her winters in Florida and her greatest joy was time spent with her family.
Private services will be held with burial in the family lot in Quidnessett Memorial Cemetery in North Kingstown, R.I. Memorial donation in her name may be made to the 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl.17, Chicago, Il 60601. Online guest book please visit www.cartmelldavis.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Dec. 22, 2019