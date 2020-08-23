Dorsey, Helen

Helen Danner Dorsey passed away peacefully at the Hulitar Hospice Center in Providence RI on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 having spent the day with her daughter Diana Dotson, and son, Blinn. Helen was 92 years old. Born on January 18, 1928 in Tarentum PA to Fredrick Danner and Harriet Wiggins; Helen had two sisters and two brothers. Helen graduated from the University of Iowa and married Thomas Brooksheir Dorsey in Keokuk IA on June 30, 1951. Helen pursued multiple careers, most notably as an internationally syndicated food columnist for "Celebrity Cookbook", and wrote several cookbooks including The Shangra-La Cookbook, Her friends and family remember her curiosity, intellect, perseverance, independence, love of conversation and desire to help others. Helen had six grandchildren.



