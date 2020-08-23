1/
Helen Dorsey
1928 - 2020
Dorsey, Helen
Helen Danner Dorsey passed away peacefully at the Hulitar Hospice Center in Providence RI on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 having spent the day with her daughter Diana Dotson, and son, Blinn. Helen was 92 years old. Born on January 18, 1928 in Tarentum PA to Fredrick Danner and Harriet Wiggins; Helen had two sisters and two brothers. Helen graduated from the University of Iowa and married Thomas Brooksheir Dorsey in Keokuk IA on June 30, 1951. Helen pursued multiple careers, most notably as an internationally syndicated food columnist for "Celebrity Cookbook", and wrote several cookbooks including The Shangra-La Cookbook, Her friends and family remember her curiosity, intellect, perseverance, independence, love of conversation and desire to help others. Helen had six grandchildren.

Published in The Providence Journal on Aug. 23, 2020.
August 18, 2020
Dear Diana and Blinn, I am so sorry to hear about Helen, but glad you both were with her;you really meant everything to her. We will really miss her at the exercise and pool classes. She has come faithfully for 20 years. I am sorry that COVID has made grieving even more difficult. May Helen Rest In Peace. Judy Thompson, Wingate Fitness.
Judith Thompson
Friend
