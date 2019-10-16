Home

POWERED BY

Services
A A Mariani & Son Funeral Home
200 Hawkins St
Providence, RI 02904
(401) 861-5432
Calling hours
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
A A Mariani & Son Funeral Home
200 Hawkins St
Providence, RI 02904
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
10:30 AM
A A Mariani & Son Funeral Home
200 Hawkins St
Providence, RI 02904
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Bartoli
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen E. Bartoli

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Helen E. Bartoli Obituary
BARTOLI, HELEN E.
94, passed away peacefully on October 13, 2019. Born in Eastchester, NY she was the daughter of the late Hugo and Flora (Tagliaferri) Bartoli. She had worked for many years for the City of Pawtucket as a Data Processing Clerk.
She was the sister of the late Renato, William E., Vincent P., Hugo Bartoli, and Piera P. Pinsi. Many loving nieces and nephews survive her.
Her funeral will be held on Friday October 18, 2019, calling hours will be 9 to 10:30 A.M. in the A.A. Mariani & Son Funeral Home, 200 Hawkins St. Providence, followed by a Funeral Home Service at 10:30 A.M. Burial will be in St. Francis Cemetery, Pawtucket. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Chapter 21, 21 Hunters Run North Providence, RI 02904.
Published in The Providence Journal on Oct. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Helen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of A A Mariani & Son Funeral Home
Download Now