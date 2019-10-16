|
BARTOLI, HELEN E.
94, passed away peacefully on October 13, 2019. Born in Eastchester, NY she was the daughter of the late Hugo and Flora (Tagliaferri) Bartoli. She had worked for many years for the City of Pawtucket as a Data Processing Clerk.
She was the sister of the late Renato, William E., Vincent P., Hugo Bartoli, and Piera P. Pinsi. Many loving nieces and nephews survive her.
Her funeral will be held on Friday October 18, 2019, calling hours will be 9 to 10:30 A.M. in the A.A. Mariani & Son Funeral Home, 200 Hawkins St. Providence, followed by a Funeral Home Service at 10:30 A.M. Burial will be in St. Francis Cemetery, Pawtucket. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Chapter 21, 21 Hunters Run North Providence, RI 02904.
Published in The Providence Journal on Oct. 16, 2019