MARRA, HELEN E. (LOFFREDO)
92, formerly of Cranston and Providence, RI, passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 12, 2020 in Bristol, RI.
Helen was born in Providence to Antonio and Clementina (DelMonaco) Loffredo. She was the devoted wife of the late Michael Marra, and a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother to all of her children and grandchildren.
She is survived by her children Michael Marra (Lynn), Denise Cirillo (Frank) and Christina Randall; grandchildren Marlene (Chad), Melinda, Lori (Jameson), Michael A., Jordan (Shannon), Jessica (Cory) and Gregory (Julia); great-grandchildren Dylan, Zachary, Jake, Alexis, Olivia, Michael B., Liam, Kennedy, Asher, Jayden and Kayleigh; and many nephews, nieces and cousins.
Helen was preceded in death by her siblings Mary Fratantuono, Anna Connetti, Filly Ventriglia, and Michael, Domenic, Anthony, Carolina and Carmella Loffredo.
Her Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, November 19th at 11 a.m. in The Church of the Blessed Sacrament, 179 Academy Ave., Providence (social distancing and masks required). Burial at St. Ann Cemetery in Cranston will be private and visiting hours are respectfully omitted.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
