GREENE, HELEN EDITH (MAIN)
77, of Barrington, RI went to be with the Lord Friday July 10, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Timothy and Margaret (Paton) Main of Scotland. She grew up in Everett, MA, graduating from Everett High School in 1960. She married David Greene on December 30, 1961, and lived in Reading, OH, Utica, NY and Milford, CT before they moved to their present home in Barrington, RI in 1972.
Her life was dedicated to her Lord Jesus Christ and to her family. She was active in children's programs, music, missions and senior ministries in the local churches everywhere she lived, most recently at the Barrington Baptist Church. She also enjoyed traveling and camping throughout the United States and Canada with many visits to the five other temperate continents. She was a skilled and enthusiastic cook, crafts woman and singer, and loved meeting and being with new and old friends.
Helen's family wishes to express their appreciation to her caregivers Carla, Carolyn, Nina, Rina, Sandi and Stacey for their kindness, affection and faithfulness to Helen over the last few years.
She is survived by her husband of 58 years, daughters Tamara (Gary) Durante, Marci (Knud) Hellested, Wendy Sterner, her son Jonathan (Kendall) Greene, sister Margaret Anderson and ten grandchildren – Jacob, Larsen, Christopher, David, Allison, Katrina, Trent, Elena, Lochlan and Wallace. She was predeceased by her parents, sister Nancy Whitehouse and granddaughter Lily Faith Sterner.
Her funeral will be at the Barrington Baptist Church, 25 Old County Road, Barrington, RI on Saturday July 18, 2020 at 10 a.m. Visiting hours and flowers are respectfully omitted. Burial will be private. Gifts in Helen's name may be made to the Butler Hospital Memory and Aging Program, 345 Blackstone Boulevard, Providence, RI 02906 (https://foundation.butler.org/donatenow
