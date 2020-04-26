Home

1925 - 2020
Evonska, Helen
Helen ( Block ) Evonska, 94, a 73 year resident of Historic Smith Hill, Providence passed away peacefully at the Friendly Home in Woonsocket.
Born in Cumberland, she was the daughter of the late John and Rose ( Rak ) Block.
Helen was first and foremost a wife and mother and was the matriach of the family. A devote Catholic she attended St. Pius V Catholic Church.
Helen is survived by her loving daughter Janice Evonska with whom she lived, she is pre deceased by her siblings Chester Block, Amelia Correia and Stella Zabek. She also leaves several nieces and nephews and their families in Rhode Island, Maryland and Virginia.
Services are private family only.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Helen's memory can be made to Make-A-Wish® America, Gift Processing, 1702 East Highland Ave., Suite 400 Phoenix, AZ 85016
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 26, 2020
