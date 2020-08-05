1/1
Helen F. (Gillheeney) Capece
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Helen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CAPECE, HELEN (GILLHEENEY) F.
100, of Lincoln died peacefully at home on Saturday, August 1. She had been lovingly taken care of for the past 2 years by her devoted children and caregivers.
She was a woman who made her family the center of her life. She insisted on hosting all holiday celebrations in her home until she was into her 90's. Helen was an active woman who worked hard to maintain a beautiful home and yard. She will be remembered by her family as a strong-willed, feisty woman who loved to have a good time with her family and their friends.
She was the beloved wife of the late William M. Capece. Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late James and Mulvina (St. Pierre) Gillheeney. She was the sister of the late James Gillheeney. In addition she is survived by her three children: Donna Addison, Deborah (Kenny) Pistacchio, and William R. (Debi) Capece. Her six grandchildren: Craig (Patty) Donatelli, Keith Donatelli, Mindy Pistacchio, Randy Pistacchio, Jordan (Sam) Capece, and Corey Capece and her great-granddaughter, Brooke Donatelli, were all treasured by her.
The family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to her two nurturing caregivers, Kirtee and Mercedes, who nourished Helen's will to keep on living. We also wish to thank Hope Hospice, especially Annie and Pam for their wonderful support.
All funeral arrangements were private.
Gifts in her memory may be made to Hope Hospice, 1085 No. Main St., Providence, RI 02904.
Arrangements entrusted to: A.A. MARIANI & SON Funeral Home, Providence. marianiandson.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Providence Journal on Aug. 5, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved