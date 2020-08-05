CAPECE, HELEN (GILLHEENEY) F.
100, of Lincoln died peacefully at home on Saturday, August 1. She had been lovingly taken care of for the past 2 years by her devoted children and caregivers.
She was a woman who made her family the center of her life. She insisted on hosting all holiday celebrations in her home until she was into her 90's. Helen was an active woman who worked hard to maintain a beautiful home and yard. She will be remembered by her family as a strong-willed, feisty woman who loved to have a good time with her family and their friends.
She was the beloved wife of the late William M. Capece. Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late James and Mulvina (St. Pierre) Gillheeney. She was the sister of the late James Gillheeney. In addition she is survived by her three children: Donna Addison, Deborah (Kenny) Pistacchio, and William R. (Debi) Capece. Her six grandchildren: Craig (Patty) Donatelli, Keith Donatelli, Mindy Pistacchio, Randy Pistacchio, Jordan (Sam) Capece, and Corey Capece and her great-granddaughter, Brooke Donatelli, were all treasured by her.
The family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to her two nurturing caregivers, Kirtee and Mercedes, who nourished Helen's will to keep on living. We also wish to thank Hope Hospice, especially Annie and Pam for their wonderful support.
All funeral arrangements were private.
Gifts in her memory may be made to Hope Hospice, 1085 No. Main St., Providence, RI 02904.
