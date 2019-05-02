|
Duffy, Helen F.
Helen F. (Richards) Duffy, 95, of Pawtucket passed into eternal life on April 30, 2019. She was the wife of the late George Patrick Duffy. Mrs. Duffy was born in New Haven, Connecticut, the daughter of the late Raymond Richards and Helen (Martin) Richards.
She was employed by the federal government for many years , retiring in 1997 and then worked for the School Lunch Program in Pawtucket.
Helen is survived by her children; Maureen DelMonico and her husband Henry of Johnston, Kathleen Sheldon and her husband David of Florida, Susan Leach and her husband Ralph of Pawtucket, Sheila Duffy-Lapati and her husband Edmund of Pawtucket and George Patrick Duffy Jr., and his wife Maryann of foster. Helen had fifteen grandchildren and fourteen great grandchildren.
There will be a Memorial Mass for Helen in St. Teresa's Church, 358 Newport Avenue on Friday, May 10th at 10:00 am to which relatives and friends are invited. Please visit www.manningheffern.com for guestbook signatures.
Published in The Providence Journal on May 2, 2019