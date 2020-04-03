|
|
Fowler, Helen (Dandeneau)
Helen Fowler, 94, of Naples, FL and Johnston, RI died on March 31, 2020 in Florida due to the COVID-19 virus.
Helen was born July 18, 1925 in RI to Eugene and Mary Dandeneau. Helen was one of 8 siblings born into a French-Canadian family in Olneyville, RI. In typical Catholic tradition in her community, all the daughters were given the first name Marie and all the sons were given the first name Joseph.
She and her siblings went by their middle names. They all pre-deceased Helen, together with their respective spouses. Her brothers were Willie, Dan, Peter, and Louis Dandeneau; her sisters were Irene Almonte, Rose DeRita, and Doris Corrente.
Helen has three daughters: Sandra Amalfitano and her husband Louis, with whom she lived for more than 35 years both in Johnston and Naples, Florida; Sheila Kesse of North Providence, RI; and Lori Fowler and her husband Milan Azar, of Johnston, RI.
Helen has three granddaughters: Toanya Kesse, of Alexandria, Va.; Tarah Johnson, of North Providence, RI; and Tenessa Azar of Providence, RI.
Her greatest joy was her great-granddaughter and namesake Helen Roberts, of North Providence, RI, affectionately known to the family as Helen II (H2).
It is important to note that there never was a Fowler boy!! It is also important to note that Helen did a wonderful job raising her three daughters largely as a single parent.
Helen also leaves many generations of nieces and nephews both in Rhode Island and across the world. They all loved each other very much.
Helen was a very hard and dedicated worker in the jewelry industry in Rhode Island. She did not drive and relied on walking and public transportation to get everyplace she needed to go for many years while raising her daughters and working.
Helen was a bon vivant during much of her life. A naturally gregarious person, she made friends everywhere she went and enjoyed her life.
She traveled the world over and loved the many cruises she took. She continued to travel throughout her 90s and she experienced travel with each of her daughters and her grandchildren. One highlight was a trip to Hawaii in 1975 during which she became a fan of the song "Tiny Bubbles." As the song goes, it made her happy and it made her feel fine. She lived that philosophy throughout her life.
A memorial service will be held on July 18, 2020 in Rhode Island.
