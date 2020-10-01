CELIO, HELEN H. (ARNOLD)
86, of Robin Lane, West Warwick passed away peacefully on September 23, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. She was the beloved wife of the late Gerald E. Celio as well as the loving daughter of the late Edward "Gus" and Louise (Laime) Arnold.
Born and raised in South Bellingham, MA, she resided in East Greenwich for most of her life and later retired with her loving husband in Aruba. Helen was the matriarch of her family who took great pride in raising her children. She could always be found at their many and various sporting events. Helen was actively involved in operating several family owned retail stores in New England. She will always be remembered for the love of her family, the enjoyment of life, her million dollar smile and her infectious laugh.
Helen, a loving and devoted mother, grandmother and great grandmother, is survived by her children, Samuel R. Benoit and wife Jill (Cutter) of West Greenwich, Cheryl A. (Benoit) and husband Michael Fallon of Cranston, Gerald E. Celio Jr. and Erin Alviti of Greenville, Stephen L. Celio and wife Valerie (Smith) of Glocester and Michael C. Celio of West Warwick. In addition to her children, she leaves behind 7 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. She was also the dear sister of Elmer Arnold of North Smithfield and the late Walter Arnold of Blackstone, MA and the late Norman Arnold of Cranston.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday, October 3rd at 11 am in Our Lady of Mercy Church, Fourth Avenue, East Greenwich.
Visiting hours are Friday, October 2nd from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. in the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory, 1278 Park Ave. Cranston.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: American Stroke Association
at 1-800-242-8721 or http://www2.heart.org/goto/Helen_Celio
