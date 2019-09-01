Home

Jones-Walton-Sheridan Funeral Home
1895 Broad St
Cranston, RI 02905
(401) 781-1188
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
8:30 AM - 9:30 AM
Funeral
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
9:00 AM
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mark's Church
9 Garden Court
Cranston, RI
View Map
Helen J. (Finneran) Geoghegan

Helen J. (Finneran) Geoghegan Obituary
GEOGHEGAN, HELEN J., (FINNERAN)
98, of Cranston, passed away August 28, 2019. She was the wife of the Late Dr. Leo F. Geoghegan. Born in Providence , a daughter of the late Thomas and Mary (Carroll) Finneran. Helen worked at Blue Cross Blue Shield for many years.
Mrs. Geoghegan was the sister of the late Thomas Finneran, Mary McGuirl and Catherine Green, survived by several nieces and nephews.
Funeral Tuesday at 9:00 AM from the Jones-Walton-Sheridan Funeral Home, 1895 Broad St.at Park Ave. Cranston, followed by a Mass of Christian burial at 10:00 AM at St. Mark's Church, 9 Garden Court, Cranston. Burial will be at St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston.
Visitation Tuesday morning 8:30-9:30 AM. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to VNA of N.E., 51. Health Ln., Warwick, RI 02886
Please visit JWSFH.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Sept. 1, 2019
