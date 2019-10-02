|
KELLY, HELEN (SULLIVAN)
100, formerly of Cranston, passed away peacefully September 29, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Home. She was the beloved wife of the late Francis J. Kelly. Born in Newport a daughter of the late Patrick and Nora (Brennan) Sullivan. Beloved mother of Kevin F. Kelly and his wife Cynthia, and the late Brian J. Kelly and Lt. Michael F. Kelly (USN). Her funeral and visitation is Friday at 9 a.m. in "WOODLAWN' Funeral Home 600 Pontiac Ave. Cranston, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. in St. Mark Church, Cranston. Burial be in Rhode Island Veteran Cemetery. For full obituary please visit www.WoodlawnGattone.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Oct. 2, 2019