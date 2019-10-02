The Providence Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Woodlawn-Gattone-Remington Funeral Home Inc
600 Pontiac Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
(401) 421-0289
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
9:00 AM
Woodlawn-Gattone-Remington Funeral Home Inc
600 Pontiac Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Mark Church
Cranston, RI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Kelly
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen (Sullivan) Kelly

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Helen (Sullivan) Kelly Obituary
KELLY, HELEN (SULLIVAN)
100, formerly of Cranston, passed away peacefully September 29, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Home. She was the beloved wife of the late Francis J. Kelly. Born in Newport a daughter of the late Patrick and Nora (Brennan) Sullivan. Beloved mother of Kevin F. Kelly and his wife Cynthia, and the late Brian J. Kelly and Lt. Michael F. Kelly (USN). Her funeral and visitation is Friday at 9 a.m. in "WOODLAWN' Funeral Home 600 Pontiac Ave. Cranston, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. in St. Mark Church, Cranston. Burial be in Rhode Island Veteran Cemetery. For full obituary please visit www.WoodlawnGattone.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Oct. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Helen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Woodlawn-Gattone-Remington Funeral Home Inc
Download Now