CHAMPLIN, HELEN L., (MESSIER)
87, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Monday, February 10, 2020 at home.
She was the beloved wife of the late Robert A. Champlin, Sr. Born in West Warwick, a daughter of the late Omer and Alice (Smith) Messier. She was a resident of Coventry for many years.
Mrs. Champlin was a payroll clerk at Kent Hospital for twenty-six years until retiring in 2001. She was a communicant of SS. Peter & Paul Church where she was a member of the Rosary & Altar Guild.
She is survived by a daughter, Mary E. Burgess and her husband Robert of Coventry; two sons, Robert A. Champlin, Jr. and his wife Karen of Laconia, NH and Christopher J. Champlin and his wife Jill of Waxhaw, NC; seven grandchildren and a great grandson. She was the mother of the late Kathleen A. Champlin and sister of the late Joseph D. "Don" Messier and Leo A. Messier.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Monday, February 17, 2020 at 9:00 am in SS. Peter and Paul Church, Highland St., West Warwick. Interment will be in RI Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Exeter. Visiting hours Sunday 3-6 pm in the HENAULT-GALLOGLY Funeral Home, 5 Eddy Street, West Warwick. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the Trudeau Center, 3445 Post Rd., Warwick, RI 02886 or Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, New England Chapter, 60 Walnut St., Wellesley Hills, MA 02481 in her memory would be appreciated. Information and condolences, please visit: www.henault-gallogly.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 14, 2020