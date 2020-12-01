1/1
Helen L. (Couture) Darling
1925 - 2020
Darling, Helen, L. (Couture)
passed away on November 24, 2020 at home with her family. She was the wife of Richmond A. Darling Sr. deceased, and lived in Riverside 87 years. In lieu of flowers, donations to Hope, Hospice and Palliative Care of RI 1085 North Main St. Providence, RI 02904 in Helen's memory. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday December 3, 2020 at 10:00 AM in St. Brendan Church 60 Turner Ave Riverside, RI 02915. Please visit smithmason.com for full obituary and online condolences.

Published in The Providence Journal on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
3
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Brendan Church
DEC
3
Funeral service
11:30 AM
St. Ambrose Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Smith-Mason Funeral Home, Inc.
398 Willett Avenue
Riverside, RI 02915-0305
(401) 433-2300
