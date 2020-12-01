Darling, Helen, L. (Couture)
passed away on November 24, 2020 at home with her family. She was the wife of Richmond A. Darling Sr. deceased, and lived in Riverside 87 years. In lieu of flowers, donations to Hope, Hospice and Palliative Care of RI 1085 North Main St. Providence, RI 02904 in Helen's memory. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday December 3, 2020 at 10:00 AM in St. Brendan Church 60 Turner Ave Riverside, RI 02915. Please visit smithmason.com
for full obituary and online condolences.