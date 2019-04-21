|
JOHNSON, HELEN L.
96, of Fort Myers, FL, and Warwick, RI, passed away peacefully in her sleep after a short illness on April 15, 2019. She had been a longtime resident of the Shell Point Community after moving from RI to Fort Myers in 2005. She was born to the late Raymond and Deborah Johnson in Providence, RI, April 19, 1922. She attended Hope High School and graduated from Rhode Island School of Design, where she met her future husband, Richard H. Johnson, whom she married in 1946. She is survived by her loving sons Gregory of La Quinta, CA, and Glenn of Sarasota, FL, daughter-in-law Alma, granddaughters Erica Rexroat of St. Petersburg, FL, and Chayne Johnson of San Francisco, CA, son-in-law Deon Rexroat, and great-granddaughter Ava Rexroat. She is predeceased by her loving husband, father, and grandfather Richard in 1997, and by her son Randy in 1972. Helen devoted much of her adult life to activities at Beneficent Church in Providence and the Village Church at Shell Point. She enjoyed being of service to others and volunteering. She was an avid crafter, illustrator and calligrapher, and loved to shell the beaches of Sanibel Island. She would incorporate shells and beach treasures into intricately crafted poems and Bible verses that she hand-lettered with flawless calligraphy, and gave away to others. She was loved by friends, relatives, and many more from all walks of life that were fortunate to get to know "Shellin' Helen." May she rest in peace with the Lord, and the ones she loved who left this earth before her. A memorial service for Helen will be held at Beneficent Congregational Church in Providence on Saturday May 4, at 11:00 a.m. with a brief reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to benefit the inclusive ministry of Beneficent Church. For information and condolences visit: www.FaganQuinnFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 21, 2019