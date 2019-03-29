|
|
MANDEVILLE, Helen L. (Goulet)
95, of Cumberland passed away Saturday, March 23, 2019 at the Oakland Grove Health Care Center, Woonsocket. She was the wife of the late Peter J. Mandeville.
Born in Woonsocket, she was the daughter of the late George and Delia Goulet. She resided in Cumberland for over 50 years.
Mrs. Mandeville was employed as a Jewelry Assembler for the Plainville Stock Company in Plainville for 25 years.
Helen enjoyed playing Bingo, was an avid Red Sox fan, but most of all loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
She leaves her beloved son, Peter J. Mandeville, and his wife Susan of Smithfield; her two grandchildren Jill & Scott Mandeville; and four great-grandchildren, Lucy, Calvin, Alice and Samuel; as well as several nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late George Goulet, Raymond Goulet and Rita Pare.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to Helen's Life Celebration to be held Thursday, March 28, 2019 with Visiting Hours from 5 to 7 PM and continue on Friday, March 29, 2019 at 9 AM in the J. J. Duffy Funeral Home, 757 Mendon Road, Rt. 122, Cumberland. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10 AM in the St. Aidan Church, Diamond Hill Road, Cumberland. Burial will follow in the Resurrection Cemetery, Cumberland.
ONLINE MEMORIAL: jjduffyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 29, 2019