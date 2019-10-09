Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tucker-Quinn Funeral Chapel
643 Putnam Pike
Greenville, RI 02828
(401) 949-1370
Graveside service
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
Highland Memorial Park Cemetery
Johnston, RI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Thompson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen L. (Whitaker) Thompson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Helen L. (Whitaker) Thompson Obituary
THOMPSON, HELEN L. (Whitaker)
92, passed away Saturday, October 5, 2019. She was the wife of the late Harold L. Thompson. She was born in Providence, a daughter of the late Richard and Clara (Moulton) Whitaker. Mrs. Thompson has been a N. Scituate resident for over 60 years and a member of the North Scituate Baptist Church, Scituate Senior Center and a former member of the Chopmist Hill Volunteer Fire Dept. Ladies Auxiliary.
She is the mother of Peter H. Thompson and sister of the late Richard, Howard and Lillian Whitaker.
Relatives and friends are invited to a graveside service in Highland Memorial Park Cemetery, Johnston, Friday, October 11, 2019 at 10AM.
Information and Condolences, TuckerQuinnFuneralChapel.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Oct. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Helen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Tucker-Quinn Funeral Chapel
Download Now