THOMPSON, HELEN L. (Whitaker)
92, passed away Saturday, October 5, 2019. She was the wife of the late Harold L. Thompson. She was born in Providence, a daughter of the late Richard and Clara (Moulton) Whitaker. Mrs. Thompson has been a N. Scituate resident for over 60 years and a member of the North Scituate Baptist Church, Scituate Senior Center and a former member of the Chopmist Hill Volunteer Fire Dept. Ladies Auxiliary.
She is the mother of Peter H. Thompson and sister of the late Richard, Howard and Lillian Whitaker.
Relatives and friends are invited to a graveside service in Highland Memorial Park Cemetery, Johnston, Friday, October 11, 2019 at 10AM.
Information and Condolences, TuckerQuinnFuneralChapel.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Oct. 9, 2019