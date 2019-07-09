Home

Darlington Mortuary Of L Heroux & Son Inc
1042 Newport Ave
Pawtucket, RI 02861
(401) 722-4376
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
St. Basil the Great Melkite Church
Skyview Drive
Lincoln, RI
View Map
Memorial service
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
6:30 PM
St. Basil the Great Melkite Church
Skyview Drive
Lincoln, RI
View Map
Funeral
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Basil the Great Melkite Church
Skyview Drive
Lincoln, RI
View Map
Helen M. Azar Obituary
AZAR, HELEN M.
88, Passed away on July 2, 2019. Born in Central Falls, she was the daughter of the late John and Nasema (Allam) Azar.
A lifelong resident of the Blackstone Valley area, she was employed as an office worker for Washington Empire Separator of Central Falls.
Helen was a communicant of St. Basil's Church and was a member of the Church Altar Society and also a member of A.A.R.P.
She survived by one sister, Mary Azar of Central Falls, one brother Rt. Rev. Archimandrite John Azar of Atlanta, GA, nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late Lena Azar, Mary Azar, Elizabeth Joubert, Linda Nader, Juliette Marcoux, Dolores Renzi, Joseph Azar, Louis Azar, and George Azar.
Visiting hours will be held Wednesday July 10, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. with a Memorial Service at 6:30 p.m. in St. Basil the Great Melkite Church, Skyview Drive, Lincoln. Funeral will in the church on Thursday at 10:00 a.m. Burial will be in St. Basil's Cemetery, Curran Road, Cumberland. A Mercy Meal will follow at the St. Basil,s Cultural Center. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to St. Basil the Great Building Fund and/or St. John Chrysostom Church, Atlanta, GA.
Arrangements entrusted to the Darlington Mortuary, L. Heroux & Son. To visit on-line Guest Book and to leave a condolence message please go to www.darlingtonheroux.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on July 9, 2019
