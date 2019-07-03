|
|
Ennis, Helen M.,
(Lakomski), 96, of Johnston, died June 26, 2019 at Cherry Hill Manor. She was the beloved wife of the late Joseph M. Ennis.
Born in Providence, a daughter of the late Bronislaw and Feliksa (Marciniak) Lakomski, she lived on Cleveland Street, Providence most of her life before moving to Johnston two years ago.
Helen was a kind and generous person who was dedicated to her family. She was a long time and faithful communicant of Saint Anthony's Parish, where she also belonged to the Fatima Society. She was an Assistant Buyer for the Shepard Company.
She leaves a son, John B. Ennis, Esq. and his wife, Melody, a daughter, Nancy J. MacKenzie, four grandsons, Kevin Ennis and Scott (Stephanie), Trevor (Heather) and Matthew (LeAnne) MacKenzie, and three great grandchildren, Chessa, Katelyn and Logan MacKenzie. She is also survived by her sister, Irene Nolda, a nephew, Robert Lakomski (Lisa), two nieces, Laurel Toth and Joanne Lakomski, a sister in law, Constance Lakomski and a brother in law, Edward Ennis. She was the mother of the late Joseph M. Ennis, Jr., the sister of the late Chester Lakomski and the sister in law of the late Roland Nolda, the late James A. Ennis, Jr. and the late Avis Leonard.
Her funeral will be held on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at 8:45 am from the Russell J. Boyle & Son Funeral Home, 331 Smith Street, Providence. Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 am in Saint Mark Church, 9 Garden Court, Cranston. Burial will follow in Saint Ann Cemetery.
Visiting hours Friday, July 5 from 5 to 8 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Anthony's Church 549 Plainfield St, Providence, RI 02909 in her memory would be appreciated.
Published in The Providence Journal on July 3, 2019