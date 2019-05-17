GIARRUSSO, HELEN M. (NARDOLILLO)

87, of Harris Ave., Johnston, passed away Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at Cedar Crest Nursing Home in Cranston. She was the beloved wife of the late John C. Giarrusso. Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late Mario and Nicolina (Scungio) Nardolillo.

Helen was the devoted mother of James Giarrusso and his fiancé Paula Greene of Chepachet, Michael Giarrusso of Danville, CT, John Giarrusso and his wife Gina of East Greenwich and Raymond Giarrusso and his wife Connie of Johnston; cherished grandmother of Danielle, Dina, Alexis, Domenic, Michael, Sam, Ronnie, Daniel, Jennifer and Gabriella; loving great-grandmother of Zoey-Rae, Olivia and Junior; and pre-deceased by four brothers and sisters.

Funeral from the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory, 1278 Park Ave., Cranston on Monday, May 20th at 8:45 a.m., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in Our Lady of Grace Church, 15 George Waterman Rd., Johnston at 10 a.m. Burial will be at St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. Visiting hours are Sunday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences. Published in The Providence Journal on May 17, 2019