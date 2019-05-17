The Providence Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
(401) 942-1220
Visitation
Sunday, May 19, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
View Map
Funeral
Monday, May 20, 2019
8:45 AM
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, May 20, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Grace Church
15 George Waterman Rd.
Johnston, RI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Giarrusso
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen M. (Nardolillo) Giarrusso

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Helen M. (Nardolillo) Giarrusso Obituary
GIARRUSSO, HELEN M. (NARDOLILLO)
87, of Harris Ave., Johnston, passed away Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at Cedar Crest Nursing Home in Cranston. She was the beloved wife of the late John C. Giarrusso. Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late Mario and Nicolina (Scungio) Nardolillo.
Helen was the devoted mother of James Giarrusso and his fiancé Paula Greene of Chepachet, Michael Giarrusso of Danville, CT, John Giarrusso and his wife Gina of East Greenwich and Raymond Giarrusso and his wife Connie of Johnston; cherished grandmother of Danielle, Dina, Alexis, Domenic, Michael, Sam, Ronnie, Daniel, Jennifer and Gabriella; loving great-grandmother of Zoey-Rae, Olivia and Junior; and pre-deceased by four brothers and sisters.
Funeral from the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory, 1278 Park Ave., Cranston on Monday, May 20th at 8:45 a.m., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in Our Lady of Grace Church, 15 George Waterman Rd., Johnston at 10 a.m. Burial will be at St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. Visiting hours are Sunday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on May 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
Download Now