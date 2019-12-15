The Providence Journal Obituaries
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
8:45 AM
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph's Church
West Warwick, RI
Helen M. (Lombardo) Jacobson Obituary
JACOBSON, HELEN M. (LOMBARDO)
90, of Cranston, passed away peacefully on December 12, 2019 at Sunnyview Nursing Home, Warwick. She was the beloved wife of Bernard Jacobson. Born in Johnston, she was a daughter of the late Frank and Mary (Iafrate) Lombardo. Helen was a member of the ITAMS, Veterans Auxillary Organizations and was a volunteer at the IMH during the strike.
Besides her husband Bernard, she is survived by her loving children, Linda A. Jacobson and her husband James Myers of North Kingstown, and Gregory S. Jacobson and his wife Evelyn of East Greenwich; cherished grandchildren, Rebecca M. Jacobson and Gregory S. Jacobson, Jr. Helen was the sister of the late William Lombardo, Anna Lund, Margaret DiSesso and Dolores Deady.
Funeral from the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory, 1278 Park Avenue, Cranston on Tuesday at 8:45 am followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 am in St. Joseph's Church, West Warwick. Burial will follow in RI Veterans Cemetery, Exeter. VISITING HOURS will be held on Monday from 4:00 - 8:00 pm. Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on Dec. 15, 2019
