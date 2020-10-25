ROSE, HELEN M. (MANDARELLI)
96, of Hope, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 21, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late Archie "Bill" F. Rose. Helen is survived by her loving children, William Rose, Carolyn Digilio, David Rose and Karen Casale; cherished grandmother of 15, great-grandmother of 14, and great great-grandmother of 3; sister of Nancy Garafano, Carol Lisi, Roger Mandarelli. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Mass of Christian Burial on Tuesday, October 27th, at 11:30 a.m. in St. Rocco's Church, Johnston. VISITING HOURS: Monday, from 6:00-8:00 p.m. Burial is respectfully private. Visit NardolilloFH.com
for complete obituary and online condolences.