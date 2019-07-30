|
SHIELDS, HELEN M.
87, of Johnston, died peacefully on July 28, 2019 at Hope Hospice. She was the beloved wife of the late William H. Shields III, who predeceased her by 17 days. Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late Edward J. Mitson Sr. and Helen M. (Clark) Mitson.
She was a graduate of the University of Rhode Island, College of Nursing. She received a Master's Degree in Elementary Education from American International College. She taught most of her career at the former George C. Calef Elementary School in Johnston.
She leaves her children, Michael (Karen), Patricia King (Jack), Joseph (Anne), John (Donna d.), and William (Robin). She was the grandmother of 17 and great-grandmother of 16. She is survived by her brothers, Edward J. Mitson, Jr. and Thomas H. Mitson and her sister, Delaine DeChaine. She was predeceased by her brother Robert and sister Carol Lee (Mitson) Danti.
Her funeral will be held Friday at 8:45 a.m. from the Winfield & Sons Funeral Home, 571 West Greenville Road, Scituate, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. in St. Joseph Church, Scituate. Calling Hours will be held Thursday, 4-7:00 p.m. Burial will follow at the Rhode Island Veterans Cemetery, Exeter.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the St. Joseph's Women's Guild, PO Box 236, North Scituate, RI 02857.
Published in The Providence Journal from July 30 to July 31, 2019