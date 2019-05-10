|
|
BARAD, HELEN P. (BAGLEY)
100, of Warwick, died on May 6, 2019 at home. Beloved wife of the late Robert L. Barad and loving mother of Carol J. Ross and husband, John, of Warwick.
Her Funeral will be held on Monday, May 13, 2019 at 8:30 AM from THE URQUHART-MURPHY FUNERAL HOME, 800 Greenwich Avenue, Warwick followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 AM in St. Gregory the Great Church, 360 Cowesett Road, Warwick. Visiting hours on Sunday from 2 PM – 4 PM. Burial in St. Patrick, Cemetery, Ea. Greenwich. Complete obituary: www.murphyfuneralhomes.org.
Published in The Providence Journal on May 10, 2019