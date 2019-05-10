Home

POWERED BY

Services
Urquhart-Murphy Funeral Home
800-812 Greenwich Avenue
Warwick, RI 02886
(401) 737-3510
Visitation
Sunday, May 12, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Urquhart-Murphy Funeral Home
800-812 Greenwich Avenue
Warwick, RI 02886
View Map
Funeral
Monday, May 13, 2019
8:30 AM
Urquhart-Murphy Funeral Home
800-812 Greenwich Avenue
Warwick, RI 02886
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, May 13, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Gregory the Great Church
360 Cowesett Road
Warwick, RI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Barad
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen P. (Bagley) Barad

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Helen P. (Bagley) Barad Obituary
BARAD, HELEN P. (BAGLEY)
100, of Warwick, died on May 6, 2019 at home. Beloved wife of the late Robert L. Barad and loving mother of Carol J. Ross and husband, John, of Warwick.
Her Funeral will be held on Monday, May 13, 2019 at 8:30 AM from THE URQUHART-MURPHY FUNERAL HOME, 800 Greenwich Avenue, Warwick followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 AM in St. Gregory the Great Church, 360 Cowesett Road, Warwick. Visiting hours on Sunday from 2 PM – 4 PM. Burial in St. Patrick, Cemetery, Ea. Greenwich. Complete obituary: www.murphyfuneralhomes.org.
Published in The Providence Journal on May 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Urquhart-Murphy Funeral Home
Download Now