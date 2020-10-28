PAPPAS, HELEN (Mihailides)
99, of Providence and Highland Beach, passed away on Monday, October 26, 2020 at the HopeHealth Hulitar Hospice Center in Providence surrounded by her loving children.
Born on January 2, 1921 to Rev. Peter and Presbytera Calliope (Lytrotis) Mihailides in Nysiros (Dodecanese Islands) Greece, she immigrated to the United States in 1927 at the age of 6.
Helen was married to her husband Ernest Gus Pappas for 73 years until his death in 2018. She is survived by her daughter Georgia J Pappas and her son Gus Pappas and his wife Joanne. She also leaves behind a brother George Mihailides of Barrington and his wife Olga. She was also the sister of the late Emmanuel Mihaildes and his late wife Bessie (Vardakis) Mihailides, plus many nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly.
Due to current health and safety regulations calling hours are omitted. Her Funeral will be held Thursday at 11 a.m. in the Mihailides Center of the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 175 Oaklawn Avenue in Cranston, seating will be limited. Her service will be live streamed for family and friends. For all of those in attendance social distancing and face masks are required. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the Endowment Fund of the Church of the Annunciation.
